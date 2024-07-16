Inspire Investing LLC Has $1.70 Million Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in Ferrari by 320.0% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Ferrari Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE RACE traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $426.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,916. Ferrari has a one year low of $285.02 and a one year high of $442.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $416.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $402.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 43.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ferrari will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RACE shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Ferrari from $448.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $448.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $461.67.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

