Inspire Investing LLC Has $1.92 Million Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,880 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 7.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 84,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $469,034.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,523.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Conagra Brands stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,216,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,741,046. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.22. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.16 and a 12-month high of $33.55.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 191.78%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

