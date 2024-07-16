Inspire Investing LLC Increases Stock Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 313.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 25.5% in the first quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 14,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 14,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.30.

NYSE:DRH traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.63. 1,785,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,861,630. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.60. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.38 and a 200 day moving average of $8.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

