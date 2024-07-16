Inspire Investing LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PBH traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.65. The company had a trading volume of 65,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,367. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.29. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.34 and a 52 week high of $75.31.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.42 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 18.60%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. DA Davidson upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.25.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

