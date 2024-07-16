Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 4,330 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.33. 304,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,946. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.02. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.36 and a 12 month high of $73.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 132.32%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.45.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

