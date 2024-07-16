Inspire Investing LLC Raises Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 18.6% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Snowflake by 266.3% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 7,633 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

SNOW traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,990,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,575,481. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.60 and a 52-week high of $237.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.55. The company has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.40). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.95 million. Equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $70,608.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 756,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,829,157.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $71,596.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,112,014.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 546 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $70,608.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 756,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,829,157.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 533,460 shares of company stock valued at $66,963,450. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNOW. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Snowflake from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.31.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

