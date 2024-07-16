Inspire Investing LLC Sells 1,641 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 166.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $301,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Shares of BRO stock traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $93.98. The company had a trading volume of 215,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,158. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.85 and its 200 day moving average is $84.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $66.73 and a one year high of $94.28.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 21.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America raised Brown & Brown from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.70.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Stories

