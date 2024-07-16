Inspire Investing LLC Sells 1,832 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,575 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,913,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,539,000 after buying an additional 1,524,401 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,389,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,862,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 451,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,441,000 after purchasing an additional 153,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 439,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,553,000 after purchasing an additional 146,307 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tri Pointe Homes

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 56,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $2,250,235.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,963,520.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TPH traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,998. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $44.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.59.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.34. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $918.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on TPH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Further Reading

