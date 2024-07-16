Inspire Investing LLC Sells 340 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,620 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VMC. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $322.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.08.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock traded up $5.96 on Tuesday, hitting $259.86. 311,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,461. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $190.51 and a 1-year high of $276.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $253.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.73.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total value of $2,347,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,835. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total value of $2,347,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $249,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,210 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,520 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

