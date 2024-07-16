Inspire Investing LLC Sells 479 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter worth about $89,745,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,750,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of WEX by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,122,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,482,000 after acquiring an additional 179,813 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 2,524.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 163,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,876,000 after acquiring an additional 157,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in WEX by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,131,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $777,023,000 after acquiring an additional 83,102 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WEX shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on WEX from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of WEX from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $246.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of WEX from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.85.

In related news, SVP Sara Trickett sold 734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.43, for a total value of $154,455.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $97,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sara Trickett sold 734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.43, for a total transaction of $154,455.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,371 shares of company stock valued at $905,802. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEX stock traded up $4.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.84. 133,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,319. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.95 and a twelve month high of $244.04.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.52 million. WEX had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 10.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

