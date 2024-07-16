Inspire Investing LLC Trims Holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter worth $216,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter valued at $300,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter valued at $121,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter valued at $1,829,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CAKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Cheesecake Factory Price Performance

Shares of CAKE traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.17. 491,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.43. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $41.25. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.06.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $891.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.49 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Keith Carango sold 3,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $151,778.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,687.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cheesecake Factory

(Free Report)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.