Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,645 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the first quarter worth $564,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 5.3% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 32.2% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 13,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 0.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 20,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of Installed Building Products stock traded up $11.15 on Tuesday, reaching $245.46. 169,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,914. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.38. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.01 and a 1-year high of $263.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.93.

Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.29. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 45.41%. The company had revenue of $692.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IBP. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $242.00 to $227.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $449,121.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,285.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total value of $1,379,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total transaction of $449,121.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,285.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

