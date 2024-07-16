Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Hits New 52-Week High at $124.13

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $124.13 and last traded at $123.76, with a volume of 185378 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.90.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITGR. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial began coverage on Integer in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America upgraded Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Integer in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.88.

Integer Trading Up 4.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.54 and a 200-day moving average of $111.78. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $414.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.78 million. Integer had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 6.01%. Integer’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John A. Harris sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $183,189.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,805.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP John A. Harris sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $183,189.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,805.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Tommy P. Thomas sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $171,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,936 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,937. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Integer during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,843,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $301,484,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

