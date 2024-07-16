Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Short Interest Update

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the June 15th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 478,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Interface Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:TILE opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $926.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.01. Interface has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.68.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. Interface had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Interface’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Interface will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interface Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.96%.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Interface in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Interface news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 10,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $149,307.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 248,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,969. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 2,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $31,584.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 246,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,610,976.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 10,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $149,307.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 248,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,969. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,990 shares of company stock valued at $693,654. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interface

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Interface by 1,195.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 84,647 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 78,113 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Interface by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 132,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Interface by 37.9% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 50,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 13,968 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Interface by 57.0% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 336,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 122,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its holdings in Interface by 1,041.8% in the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 250,363 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 228,435 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

