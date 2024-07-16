Internet Computer (ICP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $156.05 Million

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. Internet Computer has a market cap of $4.52 billion and approximately $156.05 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for $9.69 or 0.00014935 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 38.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00043253 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00009336 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00010193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00005610 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 521,052,655 coins and its circulating supply is 466,563,316 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

