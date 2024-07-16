Internet Computer Price Reaches $9.57 (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 16th. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 33.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $4.47 billion and approximately $152.85 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for $9.57 or 0.00014878 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00045197 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00009630 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00010261 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00005510 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 521,181,028 coins and its circulating supply is 466,691,698 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org.

Internet Computer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

