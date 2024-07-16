Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $419.16.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $462.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $435.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total transaction of $68,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total transaction of $68,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 883 shares in the company, valued at $343,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total transaction of $1,971,169.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares in the company, valued at $110,456.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,956 shares of company stock worth $6,927,011 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,097,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $320,777,000 after acquiring an additional 147,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $437.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $418.17 and a 200 day moving average of $391.85. The firm has a market cap of $155.09 billion, a PE ratio of 78.93, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $254.85 and a one year high of $449.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

