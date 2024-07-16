Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR) Short Interest Up 23.9% in June

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 105,200 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the June 15th total of 84,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSJR. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $396,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 230,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after buying an additional 25,372 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,684,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 8,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ BSJR traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $22.37. 12,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,201. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.89 and a 12 month high of $22.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day moving average of $22.20.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.1264 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.