Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.93 and last traded at $29.88. 14,249 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 60,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.72.

Invesco India ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Trading of Invesco India ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco India ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 51,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Invesco India ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $849,000. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco India ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $495,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco India ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco India ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $812,000.

Invesco India ETF Company Profile

PowerShares India Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Indus India Index (Index). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary located in the Republic of Mauritius (the Subsidiary), which in turn invests at least 90% of its total assets in securities of Indian companies that consists of the Index, as well as American depositary receipts(ADR) and global depositary receipts (GDR) based on the securities in the Index.

