Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $115.57

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $115.57 and last traded at $115.46, with a volume of 33255 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $113.20.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $790.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.85.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

