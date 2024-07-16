Investors Buy Large Volume of Aurora Innovation Call Options (NASDAQ:AUR)

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 3,039 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 193% compared to the average daily volume of 1,038 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aurora Innovation news, Director Reid Hoffman sold 45,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $144,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 389,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,433.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUR. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aurora Innovation by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Aurora Innovation by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurora Innovation Price Performance

Aurora Innovation stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.92. 12,534,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,241,303. Aurora Innovation has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 2.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.86.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

