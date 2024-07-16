Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Invitae Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVTA opened at $0.00 on Friday. Invitae has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.02. The stock has a market cap of $186,907.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional Trading of Invitae

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Invitae by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 43,717 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invitae in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invitae by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 452,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 262,760 shares in the last quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitae by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 574,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 199,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Invitae in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,000. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

