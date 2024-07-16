Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.07.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IONS

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ IONS traded up $1.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,182,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,878. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 0.40. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $35.95 and a 52 week high of $54.44.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.42 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.64% and a negative net margin of 49.49%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 6,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $256,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,137.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 93,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 9,965 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $6,183,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.