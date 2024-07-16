Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Gap Up to $47.57

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.57, but opened at $49.36. Ionis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $49.13, with a volume of 129,544 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IONS. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.73.

The company has a current ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 0.40.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.42 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.64% and a negative net margin of 49.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 6,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $256,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,137.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

