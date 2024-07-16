IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of IRIDEX in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

IRIDEX Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of IRIX stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. IRIDEX has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $3.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2.64. The firm has a market cap of $34.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.83.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $11.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 105.42% and a negative net margin of 21.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that IRIDEX will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of IRIDEX

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IRIDEX stock. AMH Equity Ltd raised its stake in shares of IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 456,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares during the quarter. IRIDEX accounts for about 1.3% of AMH Equity Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. AMH Equity Ltd owned approximately 2.81% of IRIDEX worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

