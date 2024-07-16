iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 54.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,178 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 30,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

IJR traded up $2.00 on Tuesday, reaching $114.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,736,367. The company has a market capitalization of $83.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $114.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.71.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

