iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 269,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $24,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSV traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.75. The company had a trading volume of 484,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,568. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.25. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $71.27 and a 52 week high of $91.76.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.4205 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.