iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s 2nd Largest Position

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,416,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,870 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $628,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 137,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,615,000 after acquiring an additional 8,587 shares during the period. &PARTNERS boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 659.4% in the fourth quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 30,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 26,403 shares during the period. Finally, Agincourt Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Agincourt Capital Management LLC now owns 149,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.45. 8,873,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,104,844. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.25. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $99.70.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

