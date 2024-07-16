iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 49.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,626 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $21,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 467.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 11,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 51,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period.

iShares Global 100 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

IOO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.81. 155,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,127. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.06. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $100.86.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

