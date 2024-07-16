iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) Stock Position Decreased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 4.68% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $10,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBF. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,259,000. Beacon Financial Group bought a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Tower Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GBF traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.99. 2,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,003. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.93. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.03 and a fifty-two week high of $105.72.

About iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

