iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Hits New 52-Week High at $70.85

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $70.85 and last traded at $70.77, with a volume of 175689 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.58.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.35.

Institutional Trading of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 90,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,107,000 after buying an additional 13,662 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Prospect Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 22,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 31,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the period.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

