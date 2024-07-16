iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK) Stock Price Down 1.2%

iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.20 and last traded at $19.23. Approximately 4,319 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 14,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.45.

iShares MSCI Belgium ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $21.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.67.

About iShares MSCI Belgium ETF

iShares MSCI Belgium Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Belgium Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Belgian market, as measured by the MSCI Belgium Investable Market Index (the Index).

