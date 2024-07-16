iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,040,000 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the June 15th total of 4,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,817,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of MCHI stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.06. 4,049,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,663,034. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.58 and a fifty-two week high of $49.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.06.
iShares MSCI China ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.1905 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.
iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile
iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.
