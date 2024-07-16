iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Position Trimmed by Legacy Capital Group California Inc.

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWN. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $382,000. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,755,000 after purchasing an additional 20,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,161.2% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $5.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.14. The stock had a trading volume of 915,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,820. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.40. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $124.97 and a 52 week high of $168.21.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

