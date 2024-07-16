iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Hits New 52-Week High at $84.39

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $84.39 and last traded at $84.39, with a volume of 108496 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.67.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IWR. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 120.9% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

