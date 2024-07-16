iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Hits New 52-Week High at $114.63

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $114.63 and last traded at $114.27, with a volume of 70685 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $113.59.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.38 and its 200-day moving average is $109.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 970.8% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

