iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Hits New 12-Month High at $92.91

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $92.91 and last traded at $92.83, with a volume of 1463856 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.06.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.28.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 132,707.9% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,648,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,899,000 after buying an additional 4,644,778 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1,830.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,224,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,916,000 after buying an additional 1,160,912 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 312.6% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 455,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,659,000 after buying an additional 345,281 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,048,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 382,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,950,000 after purchasing an additional 172,276 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

