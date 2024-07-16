iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Stock Position Lowered by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors lessened its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $61,000.
iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:IYW traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.65. The stock had a trading volume of 104,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,525. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $100.84 and a 1-year high of $158.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.
About iShares U.S. Technology ETF
iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).
