Isthmus Partners LLC Invests $411,000 in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,530 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 5,666.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Acuity Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $286.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $227.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Maya Leibman purchased 200 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $248.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,782.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $49,782. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AYI traded up $20.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $270.34. 538,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,471. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.89. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.49 and a twelve month high of $272.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The electronics maker reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.33. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $968.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.88%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

