Isthmus Partners LLC Sells 214 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Isthmus Partners LLC reduced its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITW. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Security National Bank purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $6.76 on Tuesday, reaching $253.49. The stock had a trading volume of 974,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,318. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $241.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.50 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at $29,018,062.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITW. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $305.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.20.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

