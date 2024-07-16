Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF) Short Interest Update

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,113,800 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the June 15th total of 1,324,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11,138.0 days.

Japan Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JAPAF traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.00. 10 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.75. Japan Tobacco has a twelve month low of $20.80 and a twelve month high of $29.78.

About Japan Tobacco

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, pharmaceuticals, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Tobacco Business, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, heat-not-burn tobacco products, E-vapor products, fine cut tobacco products, cigars, pipes, smokeless tobacco products, and hookah and kretek products.

