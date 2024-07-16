Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF) Short Interest Update

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,113,800 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the June 15th total of 1,324,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11,138.0 days.
Japan Tobacco Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS JAPAF traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.00. 10 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.75. Japan Tobacco has a twelve month low of $20.80 and a twelve month high of $29.78.
About Japan Tobacco
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Japan Tobacco
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Seize This Prime Stock Opportunity on Amazon Prime Days
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Crypto Stocks Back on the Radar: Top Picks to Watch
- Stock Average Calculator
- Investment Company’s Earnings Hint at Rate Cuts: Stock Forecast
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.