Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the June 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Japan Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JAPAY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.76. 24,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,070. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Japan Tobacco has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $14.66.

Get Japan Tobacco alerts:

Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Japan Tobacco had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Japan Tobacco will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Japan Tobacco Company Profile

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, pharmaceuticals, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Tobacco Business, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, heat-not-burn tobacco products, E-vapor products, fine cut tobacco products, cigars, pipes, smokeless tobacco products, and hookah and kretek products.

Read More

