John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,186 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 1.46% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $12,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHML. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Foundry Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,004,000 after purchasing an additional 11,913 shares during the period. TNF LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. TNF LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 42,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,710,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,796,000 after buying an additional 9,320 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JHML stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.74. 20,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,045. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.56 and a 52-week high of $67.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.88 million, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.74.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a $0.3366 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th.

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

