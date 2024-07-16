John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $57.56

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.56 and last traded at $57.54, with a volume of 35851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.74.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.60.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2381 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 39,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 534,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,575,000 after buying an additional 11,736 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $104,000.

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

