Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,387,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,756,000 after acquiring an additional 10,522,009 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,419,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,411,000 after purchasing an additional 305,798 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,528,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,768,000 after purchasing an additional 618,120 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,760,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,622,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,876,777.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,067 shares of company stock worth $1,162,299. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.23.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 1.9 %

Johnson Controls International stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.36. 166,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,323,543. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.20. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $74.23. The company has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.92%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

