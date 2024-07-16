Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 874,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,059 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.8% of Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $138,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 12,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,860,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,363,000 after purchasing an additional 44,207 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.7 %

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,715,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,238,479. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.95 and its 200 day moving average is $153.41. The company has a market cap of $361.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $175.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 1st. HSBC upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.07.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.