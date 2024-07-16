Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Raised by Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,860,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,207 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 4.1% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $294,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 326.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,016,000 after acquiring an additional 101,683 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 14,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,017,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,950,000 after purchasing an additional 91,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. HSBC raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.12. 1,345,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,228,327. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.95 and a 200 day moving average of $153.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $175.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $361.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

