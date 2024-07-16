Journey Medical Co. (NASDAQ:DERM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Journey Medical Co. (NASDAQ:DERM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 353,200 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the June 15th total of 286,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 101,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DERM. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Journey Medical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Journey Medical in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DERM. Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Journey Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $644,000. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Journey Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Journey Medical by 687.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 222,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 194,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new position in Journey Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DERM traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.91. 105,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,974. The stock has a market cap of $118.26 million, a PE ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.63. Journey Medical has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.27). Journey Medical had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a negative return on equity of 32.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.91 million. As a group, analysts expect that Journey Medical will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Journey Medical Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's marketed products include Qbrexza, a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane, an oral isotretinoin drug to treat severe recalcitrant nodular acne; and Amzeeq, a topical formulation of minocycline for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

