JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) Price Target to $33.00

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.56% from the company’s previous close.
Brookfield Renewable Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSE BEPC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.12. 88,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,509. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Brookfield Renewable has a 52 week low of $21.35 and a 52 week high of $32.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -65.48 and a beta of 1.18.
Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable
Brookfield Renewable Company Profile
Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.
See Also
