JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Future (LON:FUTR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Future (LON:FUTR – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,464 ($18.99) price target on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FUTR. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Future to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 850 ($11.02) to GBX 1,310 ($16.99) in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Future in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,048.80 ($13.60).
Future Stock Up 1.9 %
About Future
Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.
